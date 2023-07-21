Video Ad Feedback
Biden hosts AI executives at the White House
U.S. President Biden hosts AI executives at the White House, and says "safety, security and trust" are critical for ensuring responsible development of AI. Jeremy Diamond reports.
04:09 - Source: CNN
