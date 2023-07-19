Video Ad Feedback
'Extraordinary display of firepower': CNN team witnesses barrage of Ukrainian air defenses
Russia launched an attack on the southern city of Odesa, Ukraine the second night in a row. A CNN team witnessed a sustained barrage from the air defense near the direction of the port. CNN's Alex Marquardt describes what he saw and heard.
02:47 - Source: CNN
See first evidence of Wagner Group's movement since insurrection
First video of damage to Crimean Bridge surfaces after reported strike
The Crimean bridge is vital for the Russians. Now, it could stop the war effort
See how the Kremlin is trying to rewrite history inside classrooms
Why retired general thinks Russia doesn't feel Wagner's absence
Ex-CIA operative reveals what he thinks is going on behind the scenes within Kremlin
Ukrainian general: Arrival of cluster munitions 'can radically change the battlefield'
These members of Russia's top brass are either dead or missing
Fired Russian general speaks out about war in Ukraine
How Germany's biggest arms maker is helping Ukraine build up its defense
CNN gets rare glimpse inside Putin's secret train
What one lawmaker says Ukraine must do to be admitted into NATO
Ex-US UN ambassador second guesses Biden's decision in Ukraine
Biden defends decision to send Ukraine cluster munitions
Video shows Russian jets harassing US drones in Syria
