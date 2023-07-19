Video Ad Feedback
Hear Israel's president reassure congress about their democracy despite judicial fight
Israeli President Isaac Herzog affirmed the US-Israel relationship in an address to a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, calling America "our greatest partner and friend," while also acknowledging criticism from some House progressives. CNN's Hadas Gold reports.
02:33 - Source: CNN
