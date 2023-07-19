exp North Korea US Soldier Kristie Lu Stout 071901ASEG2 CNNI World_00020502.png
U.S. soldier entered North Korea willingly, Pentagon says
An American soldier believed to be held by North Korea is thought to have crossed the border willingly. Kristie Lu Stout reports.
Stories worth watching 16 videos
02:48
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Trump condemned Iowa's governor in writing. A new political attack ad uses AI to fake his voice
01:11
Corals reefs pictured in the Komodo National Park, Indonesia.
See how these scientists are trying to save coral reefs
02:48
brain surgery split moos vpx
Patient sings 'Moana' soundtrack during brain surgery
01:58
Lea DeLaria Orange is the new black
Actress reveals how much she just made from a top Netflix show
02:29
Jane Birkin Amanpour
Jane Birkin tells Amanpour how she designed famous bag on plane
01:36
Jason Aldean runs offstage during concert Connecticut
Country music star runs off stage during concert
01:12
ford sable 1980s ad
A 1980s Ford commercial could have huge ramifications for AI's use in music
04:47
Air Allegiant turbulence flight
Passenger says she saw flight attendant's body hit plane ceiling
00:48
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: (L-R) Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Actors union goes on strike after negotiations fail
02:57
Boomer Mom
Meet the millennial who went viral for her portrayal of her 'boomer mom'
02:07
sanjay gupta lisa marie presley split
Dr. Gupta says dying from small bowel obstruction is unusual
02:25
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryan Adams speaks onstage during the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala at Massey Hall on September 24, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)
Bryan Adams doesn't miss a beat after fan takes microphone
00:35
Suspected tornadoes sped through Elgin, Illinois on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Rare tornado filmed outside Chicago
01:25
robot ai press conference
AI-powered humanoid robots field questions from reporters
00:53
Actors Goldie Hawn (L) and Kurt Russell attend the "Goldie's Love-In", an evening celebrating MindUp Going Global Event, on November 3, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Actress explains why she isn't married to longtime partner
01:29
