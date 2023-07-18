Video Ad Feedback
Satellite imagery reveals latest movement of Wagner Group
The first convoy of Wagner forces have arrived at a previously abandoned military base in Belarus, with at least two more convoys on the move towards it, a CNN analysis of satellite imagery and social media videos has discovered. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.
01:41 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 15 videos
Satellite imagery reveals latest movement of Wagner Group
01:41
Now playing
First video of damage to Crimean Bridge surfaces after reported strike
02:56
Now playing
The Crimean bridge is vital for the Russians. Now, it could stop the war effort
02:56
Now playing
See how the Kremlin is trying to rewrite history inside classrooms
03:42
Now playing
Why retired general thinks Russia doesn't feel Wagner's absence
00:43
Now playing
Ex-CIA operative reveals what he thinks is going on behind the scenes within Kremlin
01:17
Now playing
Ukrainian general: Arrival of cluster munitions 'can radically change the battlefield'
01:57
Now playing
These members of Russia's top brass are either dead or missing
03:11
Now playing
Fired Russian general speaks out about war in Ukraine
02:50
Now playing
How Germany's biggest arms maker is helping Ukraine build up its defense
03:06
Now playing
CNN gets rare glimpse inside Putin's secret train
04:41
Now playing
What one lawmaker says Ukraine must do to be admitted into NATO
01:52
Now playing
Ex-US UN ambassador second guesses Biden's decision in Ukraine
01:31
Now playing
Biden defends decision to send Ukraine cluster munitions
02:11
Now playing
Video shows Russian jets harassing US drones in Syria
01:50
Now playing