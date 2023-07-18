Video Ad Feedback
This is the last time China's foreign minister was seen in public
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang has not been seen in public for three weeks, an unusually long absence during a busy period of diplomatic activity in Beijing, sparking intense speculation in a country known for its political opaqueness. CNN's Will Ripley has more.
01:10 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
This is the last time China's foreign minister was seen in public
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
First video of damage to Crimean bridge surfaces after reported strike
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the mysterious 10 foot wide cylinder baffling officials in Australia
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dashcam captures moments leading up to deadly underpass flooding
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'3, 2, 1...': See India launch its mission to the moon
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See why people are posting videos simulating groping after judge's ruling
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Shocking video shows moment of deadly volcano eruption
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment North Korea launched a ballistic missile
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows extreme flooding in India as residents flee
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the 'mastermind' of the Kim family brand in North Korea
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic bodycam footage shows rescuers running for cover amid Russian shelling
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows volcanic eruption south of Iceland's capital
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN gets rare glimpse inside Putin's secret train
04:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic video shows rescuers using zip line to carry civilians across raging floodwaters
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Germany's biggest arms maker is helping Ukraine with 'lack of ammunition.' Here's how
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN