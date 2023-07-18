qin gang vpx
Video Ad Feedback
This is the last time China's foreign minister was seen in public
Erin Burnett Out Front
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang has not been seen in public for three weeks, an unusually long absence during a busy period of diplomatic activity in Beijing, sparking intense speculation in a country known for its political opaqueness. CNN's Will Ripley has more.
01:10 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
qin gang vpx
Video Ad Feedback
This is the last time China's foreign minister was seen in public
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail crimean bridge damage
Video Ad Feedback
First video of damage to Crimean bridge surfaces after reported strike
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mysterious object AUS
Video Ad Feedback
See the mysterious 10 foot wide cylinder baffling officials in Australia
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
GYEONGSANGBUK-DO, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout image provided by the Gyeingbuk Fire Servise Headquarters via Dong-A Daily, South Korean emergency workers searching for survivors at a house destroyed by flood waters after heavy rains in North Gyeongsang Province on July 15, 2023 in Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea. At least twelve people have died and ten have gone missing amid torrential rains that have flooded many parts of South Korea, forcing thousands of people to evacuate from homes. (Photo by Gyeingbuk Fire Servise Headquarters/Dong-A Daily via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Dashcam captures moments leading up to deadly underpass flooding
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail india moon launch
Video Ad Feedback
'3, 2, 1...': See India launch its mission to the moon
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
groping italy outrage
Video Ad Feedback
See why people are posting videos simulating groping after judge's ruling
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NZ Volcano Court DV 1
Video Ad Feedback
Shocking video shows moment of deadly volcano eruption
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 13, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA.
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment North Korea launched a ballistic missile
00:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail vedika yamuna
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows extreme flooding in India as residents flee
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kim jong un sister kim yo jong
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the 'mastermind' of the Kim family brand in North Korea
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukrainian rescuers shelled
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic bodycam footage shows rescuers running for cover amid Russian shelling
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab iceland volcano
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows volcanic eruption south of Iceland's capital
00:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
These are images from amateur Russian trainspotting websites, of Putin's train. The train is painted to look like an ordinary Russian Railways train. But according to The Dossier Center, it is identifiable by its use of two TEP70BS locomotives, and the tell-tale white antenna domes on one or two of the cars.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN gets rare glimpse inside Putin's secret train
04:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Zipline rescue india floods
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic video shows rescuers using zip line to carry civilians across raging floodwaters
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger
Video Ad Feedback
Germany's biggest arms maker is helping Ukraine with 'lack of ammunition.' Here's how
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN