Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter describes what it's like at North Korean border
An American, confirmed to be a US Army soldier by a US official, is believed to be in North Korean custody after crossing the border during a tour, a United Nations agency said. CNN Senior International Correspondent Will Ripley has more.
03:04 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter describes what it's like at North Korean border
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is the last time China's foreign minister was seen in public
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
First video of damage to Crimean bridge surfaces after reported strike
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the mysterious 10 foot wide cylinder baffling officials in Australia
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dashcam captures moments leading up to deadly underpass flooding
02:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'3, 2, 1...': See India launch its mission to the moon
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See why people are posting videos simulating groping after judge's ruling
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Shocking video shows moment of deadly volcano eruption
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment North Korea launched a ballistic missile
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows extreme flooding in India as residents flee
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the 'mastermind' of the Kim family brand in North Korea
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic bodycam footage shows rescuers running for cover amid Russian shelling
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows volcanic eruption south of Iceland's capital
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN gets rare glimpse inside Putin's secret train
04:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic video shows rescuers using zip line to carry civilians across raging floodwaters
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Germany's biggest arms maker is helping Ukraine with 'lack of ammunition.' Here's how
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN