China's GDP misses expectations, prompting calls for more stimulus
CNN's John Vause speaks to Rana Foroohar, Global Business Columnist and Associate Editor for the The Financial Times, about China's slowing economic recovery from the pandemic.
03:44 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
03:44
Now playing
Actress reveals how much she just made from a top Netflix show
02:29
Now playing
Jane Birkin tells Amanpour how she designed famous bag on plane
01:36
Now playing
Country music star runs off stage during concert
01:12
Now playing
A 1980s Ford commercial could have huge ramifications for AI's use in music
04:47
Now playing
Passenger says she saw flight attendant's body hit plane ceiling
00:48
Now playing
Actors union goes on strike after negotiations fail
02:57
Now playing
Meet the millennial who went viral for her portrayal of her 'boomer mom'
02:07
Now playing
Dr. Gupta says dying from small bowel obstruction is unusual
02:25
Now playing
Bryan Adams doesn't miss a beat after fan takes microphone
00:35
Now playing
Rare tornado filmed outside Chicago
01:25
Now playing
AI-powered humanoid robots field questions from reporters
00:53
Now playing
Actress explains why she isn't married to longtime partner
01:29
Now playing
Former One Direction member reveals why he left the band
01:05
Now playing
America's first craft brewery is closing after more than a century
02:01
Now playing
Trump seemingly baffled by 'blizzards' during Dairy Queen campaign stop
00:44
Now playing