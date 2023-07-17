Video Ad Feedback
First video of damage to Crimean Bridge surfaces after reported strike
Video released on Telegram shows damage to the Crimean Bridge where at least two people were killed and a third injured during reported strikes. The bridge is the only link between the annexed peninsula and Russia.
01:50 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
First video of damage to Crimean Bridge surfaces after reported strike
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why retired general thinks Russia doesn't feel Wagner's absence
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-CIA operative reveals what he thinks is going on behind the scenes within Kremlin
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ukrainian general: Arrival of cluster munitions 'can radically change the battlefield'
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These members of Russia's top brass are either dead or missing
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fired Russian general speaks out about war in Ukraine
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Germany's biggest arms maker is helping Ukraine build up its defense
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN gets rare glimpse inside Putin's secret train
04:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What one lawmaker says Ukraine must do to be admitted into NATO
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-US UN ambassador second guesses Biden's decision in Ukraine
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden defends decision to send Ukraine cluster munitions
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Russian jets harassing US drones in Syria
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Biden thinks Ukraine is not ready to join NATO
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the Belarus military camp intended for Wagner fighters
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'They would love to kill him': Putin critic explains motives behind Prigozhin raid
03:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired Maj. Gen. explains the damage cluster munitions can do
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN