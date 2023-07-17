Video Ad Feedback
The Crimean bridge is vital for the Russians. Now, it could stop the war effort
A Ukrainian security official has claimed Kyiv's responsibility for an attack on the bridge linking the annexed Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland -- a vital supply line for Russia's war effort in Ukraine and a personal project for President Vladimir Putin.
