Hear TV host lash out at viewers who defended fired Russian general
Russian state TV host Vladimir Soloviev lashed out at viewer comments that defended fired Russian Gen. Ivan Popov, who says he was suddenly dismissed from his post after accusing Moscow's Defense Ministry leadership of betraying his troops by not providing sufficient support.
