screengrab abuza father
Father reveals haunting message from his son before tragic shipwreck
14-year-old teenager Mohammad Abuza was aboard a fishing trawler that capsized in the Mediterranean, sinking with it hundreds of refugees and migrants. CNN's Anna Coren speaks to Abuza's father about the grief and hardship facing the family.
World News 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
04:16
groping italy outrage
See why people are posting videos simulating groping after judge's ruling
01:14
NZ Volcano Court DV 1
Shocking video shows moment of deadly volcano eruption
01:24
Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 13, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA.
See the moment North Korea launched a ballistic missile
00:36
video thumbnail vedika yamuna
Video shows extreme flooding in India as residents flee
02:06
kim jong un sister kim yo jong
Meet the 'mastermind' of the Kim family brand in North Korea
02:33
Ukrainian rescuers shelled
Dramatic bodycam footage shows rescuers running for cover amid Russian shelling
00:45
screengrab iceland volcano
Video shows volcanic eruption south of Iceland's capital
00:34
These are images from amateur Russian trainspotting websites, of Putin's train. The train is painted to look like an ordinary Russian Railways train. But according to The Dossier Center, it is identifiable by its use of two TEP70BS locomotives, and the tell-tale white antenna domes on one or two of the cars.
CNN gets rare glimpse inside Putin's secret train
04:41
Zipline rescue india floods
Dramatic video shows rescuers using zip line to carry civilians across raging floodwaters
00:53
Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger
Germany's biggest arms maker is helping Ukraine with 'lack of ammunition.' Here's how
03:06
china aftermarth
Video shows aftermath of deadly assault outside Chinese kindergarten
01:55
robertson iso vpx july 10
CNN reporter breaks down agreement for Turkey backing Sweden's NATO bid
02:44
screengrab Rina Gonoi
See a Japanese woman's journey to fight sexual harassment in the military
03:09
SCREENGRAB Israel Protest Tel Aviv Aerials July 8 2023
Video shows massive protests in Tel Aviv ahead of key vote
00:37
View of the Tiete river covered with toxic foam in Salto, 100km from Sao Paulo, Brazil on July 7, 2023. The Tiete River is 1,100 km long, crossing the state of Sao Paulo, and during the dry season, the sewage that is dumped into the river in the metropolitan region of Sao Paulo forms a toxic foam composed of phosphates and phosphorus present in biodegradable household products such as soap, detergent, soap, toothpaste and shampoo, causing pollution. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP) (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)
River is so polluted that it now has layer of toxic foam
00:53
Storm poly death thumbnail
See rare European summer storm hit the Netherlands
00:45
