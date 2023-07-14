Video Ad Feedback
Father reveals haunting message from his son before tragic shipwreck
14-year-old teenager Mohammad Abuza was aboard a fishing trawler that capsized in the Mediterranean, sinking with it hundreds of refugees and migrants. CNN's Anna Coren speaks to Abuza's father about the grief and hardship facing the family.
04:16 - Source: CNN
World News 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Father reveals haunting message from his son before tragic shipwreck
04:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See why people are posting videos simulating groping after judge's ruling
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Shocking video shows moment of deadly volcano eruption
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment North Korea launched a ballistic missile
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows extreme flooding in India as residents flee
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the 'mastermind' of the Kim family brand in North Korea
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic bodycam footage shows rescuers running for cover amid Russian shelling
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows volcanic eruption south of Iceland's capital
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN gets rare glimpse inside Putin's secret train
04:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic video shows rescuers using zip line to carry civilians across raging floodwaters
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Germany's biggest arms maker is helping Ukraine with 'lack of ammunition.' Here's how
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath of deadly assault outside Chinese kindergarten
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down agreement for Turkey backing Sweden's NATO bid
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See a Japanese woman's journey to fight sexual harassment in the military
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows massive protests in Tel Aviv ahead of key vote
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
River is so polluted that it now has layer of toxic foam
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See rare European summer storm hit the Netherlands
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN