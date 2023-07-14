Video Ad Feedback
'3, 2, 1...': See India launch its mission to the moon
Crowds gathered at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in southern India as the world's most populous nation launched its mission to the moon. India hopes to become only the fourth country to execute a controlled landing on the moon.
