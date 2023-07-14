video thumbnail india moon launch
Video Ad Feedback
'3, 2, 1...': See India launch its mission to the moon
Crowds gathered at the Satish Dhawan Space Center in southern India as the world's most populous nation launched its mission to the moon. India hopes to become only the fourth country to execute a controlled landing on the moon.
01:40 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
video thumbnail india moon launch
Video Ad Feedback
'3, 2, 1...': See India launch its mission to the moon
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 02: Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner and U.S. President Donald Trump speak in the press briefing room with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force April 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. The U.S. government reported an unprecedented 6.6 million jobless claims this morning as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what Kushner's testimony reveals about special counsel investigation
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
infant childbirth elam dnt
Video Ad Feedback
His wife bled internally for nearly 10 hours, leading to her death hours after giving birth
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, center, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center right speak alongside SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time.
Video Ad Feedback
'We had no choice': Actors union president announces strike
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The first anniversary image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope displays star birth like it's never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. It is a relatively small, quiet stellar nursery, but you'd never know it from Webb's chaotic close-up. Jets bursting from young stars crisscross the image, impacting the surrounding interstellar gas and lighting up molecular hydrogen, shown in red. Some stars display the telltale shadow of a circumstellar disk, the makings of future planetary systems. The young stars at the center of many of these disks are similar in mass to the Sun, or smaller. The heftiest in this image is the star S1, which appears amid a glowing cave it is carving out with its stellar winds in the lower half of the image. The lighter-colored gas surrounding S1 consists of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, a family of carbon-based molecules that are among the most common compounds found in space.
Video Ad Feedback
See the stunning new NASA image that shows star birthplace
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
groping italy outrage
Video Ad Feedback
See why people are posting videos simulating groping after judge's ruling
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail six year old
Video Ad Feedback
6-year-old escapes alleged kidnapping by biting attacker
00:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Suspected tornadoes sped through Elgin, Illinois on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Rare tornado filmed outside Chicago
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lloyd austin wolf blitzer split 2
Video Ad Feedback
'This is a national security issue': Defense Secy. on Tuberville blocking nominations
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kim jong un sister kim yo jong
Video Ad Feedback
Unknown to most, Kim Jong Un's sister has become the defiant voice against the US
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Law enforcement search for escaped inmate Michael Burham in Warren County, Pennsylvania, on July 11, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Possible leads discovered as search for escaped inmate intensifies
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bottles of Anchor Steam beer are displayed on August 3, 2017 in San Anselmo, California.
Video Ad Feedback
America's first craft brewery is closing after more than a century
02:01
Now playing
- Source: KGO
FBI Director Wray testifies before the House Judiciary Committee during a hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 12, 2023. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Gaetz confronts FBI director during congressional hearing. Hear his response
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hats are displayed on a table during the commencement for the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN uncovers damning internal probe conducted by the Coast Guard
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
homeless population watt dnt
Video Ad Feedback
Homelessness crisis in California worsens despite state spending billions to fight it
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
montpelier vermont flooding marquez two
Video Ad Feedback
See catastrophic flooding in Vermont capital as state braces for more rain
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
These are images from amateur Russian trainspotting websites, of Putin's train. The train is painted to look like an ordinary Russian Railways train. But according to The Dossier Center, it is identifiable by its use of two TEP70BS locomotives, and the tell-tale white antenna domes on one or two of the cars.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN gets rare glimpse inside Putin's secret train
04:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN