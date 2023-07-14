Video Ad Feedback
U.K. company uses A.I. to catch shoplifters
Facewatch, the U.K.'s leading facial recognition retail security company, is using A.I. to help stores thwart shoplifters. As CNN's Anna Stewart reports, some groups say the technology could do more harm than good.
