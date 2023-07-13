Ukrainian General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Ukrainian general: Arrival of cluster munitions 'can radically change the battlefield'
The Lead
CNN's Alex Marquardt speaks to Ukrainian General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi after the arrival of the cluster munitions sent by the United States to Ukraine.
01:57 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Ukrainian General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Ukrainian general: Arrival of cluster munitions 'can radically change the battlefield'
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Law enforcement vehicles are seen in front of the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower in central Moscow, Russia June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Video Ad Feedback
These members of Russia's top brass are either dead or missing
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Senior Russian general, Ivan Popov, says he was dismissed after criticizing lack of support for troops.
Video Ad Feedback
Fired Russian general speaks out about war in Ukraine
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger
Video Ad Feedback
How Germany's biggest arms maker is helping Ukraine build up its defense
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
These are images from amateur Russian trainspotting websites, of Putin's train. The train is painted to look like an ordinary Russian Railways train. But according to The Dossier Center, it is identifiable by its use of two TEP70BS locomotives, and the tell-tale white antenna domes on one or two of the cars.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN gets rare glimpse inside Putin's secret train
04:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
General view of the Prague NATO Summit, 21 November 2002 at Prague's Congress Center. NATO leaders agreed the organisation's biggest ever enlargement, inviting seven ex-communist countries to join the former Cold War bloc as it extends into former Soviet Union territory.AFP PHOTO Gerard CERLES (Photo by GERARD CERLES / AFP) (Photo credit should read GERARD CERLES/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
What one lawmaker says Ukraine must do to be admitted into NATO
01:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bill Richardson Joe Biden SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-US UN ambassador second guesses Biden's decision in Ukraine
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Joe Biden speaks with CNN's Fareed Zakaria during a televised interview inside the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, on Friday, July 7, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Biden defends decision to send Ukraine cluster munitions
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Department of Defense released video of the Russian Jets closing in on a US MQ-9
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Russian jets harassing US drones in Syria
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Biden on NATO vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Biden thinks Ukraine is not ready to join NATO
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
belarus wagner camp
Video Ad Feedback
See the Belarus military camp intended for Wagner fighters
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bill Browder vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'They would love to kill him': Putin critic explains motives behind Prigozhin raid
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Spider Marks wall cluster munitions vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Retired Maj. Gen. explains the damage cluster munitions can do
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chance lukashenko split vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down Lukashenko's bombshell press conference
04:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
An image from the raids on Prigozhin's home and office.
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows what Russian authorities found in Prigozhin's office
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab lviv building
Video Ad Feedback
See aftermath of airstrike on residential building
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN