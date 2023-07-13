Video Ad Feedback
See the moment North Korea launched a ballistic missile
North Korea fired what it said was a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile, just days after Pyongyang threatened to shoot down US military reconnaissance planes flying over nearby waters.
00:36 - Source: CNN
