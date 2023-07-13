Video Ad Feedback
See why people are posting videos simulating groping after judge's ruling
A court ruling that found a school janitor not guilty of groping a student because the act only lasted less than 10 seconds has sparked outrage in Italy. CNN contributor Barbie Latza Nadeau has the story.
01:14 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
See why people are posting videos simulating groping after judge's ruling
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment North Korea launched a ballistic missile
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows extreme flooding in India as residents flee
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meet the 'mastermind' of the Kim family brand in North Korea
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic bodycam footage shows rescuers running for cover amid Russian shelling
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows volcanic eruption south of Iceland's capital
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN gets rare glimpse inside Putin's secret train
04:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic video shows rescuers using zip line to carry civilians across raging floodwaters
Video Ad Feedback
Germany's biggest arms maker is helping Ukraine with 'lack of ammunition.' Here's how
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath of deadly assault outside Chinese kindergarten
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down agreement for Turkey backing Sweden's NATO bid
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See a Japanese woman's journey to fight sexual harassment in the military
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows massive protests in Tel Aviv ahead of key vote
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
River is so polluted that it now has layer of toxic foam
Video Ad Feedback
See rare European summer storm hit the Netherlands
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
AI-powered humanoid robots field questions from reporters