Video shows extreme flooding in India as residents flee
Dozens of people in India have died from flash floods and landslides in the past week and one of Delhi's biggest rivers, the Yamuna River, has now recorded its highest level in years. CNN's Vedika Sud reports.
02:06 - Source: CNN
