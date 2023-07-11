Video Ad Feedback
Video shows volcanic eruption south of Iceland's capital
According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, a "minor volcanic eruption" has started near the Litli Hrútur mountain.
00:34 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows volcanic eruption south of Iceland's capital
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dramatic video shows rescuers using zip line to carry civilians across raging floodwaters
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath of deadly assault outside Chinese kindergarten
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down agreement for Turkey backing Sweden's NATO bid
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See a Japanese woman's journey to fight sexual harassment in the military
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows massive protests in Tel Aviv ahead of key vote
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
River is so polluted that it now has layer of toxic foam
Video Ad Feedback
See rare European summer storm hit the Netherlands
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
AI-powered humanoid robots field questions from reporters
Video Ad Feedback
Father of slain Palestinian speaks out after Israeli military incursion
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows people trapped in one of world's highest cable cars
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Beaten for eating ice cream: Ex-Afghan diplomat on life under Taliban
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I made a mistake.' Influencer terminates Shein contract after sponsored trip
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down Lukashenko's bombshell press conference
04:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Russian jets harassing US drones in Syria
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Iranian Navy ship and oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN