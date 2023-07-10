exp Japan Rina's war Marc Stewart 071003ASEG1 cnni world_00002001.png
Video Ad Feedback
The woman standing up against Japan's military
As a child, Rina Gonoi saw members of Japan's Self Defense Force as heroes. She grew up wanting to be like them. Years later, Gonoi joined Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force. Months after joining, she claims she was sexually harassed daily. Now she's suing her alleged assailants and the state. CNN's Marc Stewart has the story.
03:06 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching
