Video Ad Feedback
Aerial footage shows scope of massive protests ahead of key vote
Large crowds of protesters across Israel have come out in the 27th consecutive week of demonstrations against the government's judicial overhaul plans. CNN's Michael Holmes reports.
00:37 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Aerial footage shows scope of massive protests ahead of key vote
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows aftermath of deadly assault outside Chinese kindergarten
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See a Japanese woman's journey to fight sexual harassment in the military
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
River is so polluted that it now has layer of toxic foam
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See rare European summer storm hit the Netherlands
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
AI-powered humanoid robots field questions from reporters
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Father of slain Palestinian speaks out after Israeli military incursion
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows people trapped in one of world's highest cable cars
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Beaten for eating ice cream: Ex-Afghan diplomat on life under Taliban
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I made a mistake.' Influencer terminates Shein contract after sponsored trip
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down Lukashenko's bombshell press conference
04:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Russian jets harassing US drones in Syria
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Iranian Navy ship and oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Officials raise alarm over what they say caused over a million deaths
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear King Charles get booed in Scotland ahead of coronation
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN