TOPSHOT - Members of Wagner group patrol in an area near a tank outside a circus building in the city of Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. President Vladimir Putin on June 24, 2023 said an armed mutiny by Wagner mercenaries was a "stab in the back" and that the group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had betrayed Russia, as he vowed to punish the dissidents. Prigozhin said his fighters control key military sites in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)
'Russia is a bizarre country': Historian Nina Khruscheva on a strange few weeks in Moscow
Historian, and great granddaughter of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, Nina Khrushcheva talks to Bianna Golodryga about the mood inside Russia after a strange, and tense, few weeks.
Amanpour Tooze
'Serious as a heart attack': Economic historian Adam Tooze on U.S.-China relations
10:34
amanpour adela raz vpx
Beaten for eating ice cream: Ex-Afghan diplomat on life under Taliban
02:42
Amanpour Farkas
Putin looks 'incredibly weak,' says former U.S. defense official
11:15
TOPSHOT - People stand by rubble and the remains of a destroyed vehicle outside a mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army declared the end of a two-day military operation in the area. The Israeli military launched the raid on the Jenin refugee camp early on July 3, during which 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier were killed. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Israel must 'stop using the sledgehammer' against Palestinians, says aid chief
13:08
Clement French minister
We are the most stable country in the EU: French Minister on riot aftermath
09:45
Amanpour Goodyear
The tragic presidency of James Garfield, one of America's most admired leaders
11:41
Jun-Jul 1966: Billie Jean King of the USA holds the trophy aloft after her victory in the Women's Singles event at the Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon in London. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport
Billie Jean King: 'I know it's tough, but players should always speak to the media'
18:16
zelensky stoltenberg nato
Should Ukraine join NATO? A historian and former NATO chief debate
15:19
georgian president
The EU cannot afford to lose us, says president of Georgia
09:05
Microsoft's vice chair and president Brad Smith poses for a photo session at the Palais Brongniart during the fifth edition of the Paris Peace Forum, in Paris, on November 12, 2022. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)
AI needs 'a new era of law and regulation,' says Microsoft president
19:06
Amanpour Lander Busse
Meet the kids suing their state over climate change
15:15
Amanpour Andriy Yermak
Yermak: Ukraine will talk with any country who respects territorial integrity
08:24
Prigozhin
Prigozhin destroys 'myth that everything in Russia is under control': Head of Zelensky's office
04:52
A undated handout photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows migrants onboard a boat during a rescue operation, before their boat capsized on the open sea, off Greece, June 14, 2023. Hellenic Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
David Miliband: 'More humane and coherent policy' will put human smugglers out of business
10:17
