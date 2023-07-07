Video Ad Feedback
Biden defends decision to send Ukraine cluster munitions
President Joe Biden told CNN's Fareed Zakaria that it was a "difficult decision" to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions for the first time, but that he was ultimately convinced to send the controversial weapons because Kyiv needs ammunition in its counteroffensive against Russia.
