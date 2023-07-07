Video Ad Feedback
The mood within Russia as the wars drags on
Historian, and great granddaughter of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, Nina Khrushcheva talks to Bianna Golodryga about the mood inside Russia after a strange, and tense, few weeks.
06:28 - Source: CNN
