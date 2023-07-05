Video Ad Feedback
Burnett asks Zelensky if there's forgiveness for Ukrainians who collaborated with Russians. Hear his answer
In an exclusive interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky explains his views on Ukrainians who potentially collaborated with Russians during the ongoing war.
01:20 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
