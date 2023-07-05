iran ship vpx
Video shows Iranian Navy ship and oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
The US Navy intervened to stop Iranian Navy ships attempting to seize two oil tankers in separate incidents in the Gulf of Oman early on Wednesday morning, according to a US defense official. An Iranian ship opened fire at the tanker in the second seizure attempt, according to the official. CNN Pentagon correspondent Oren Liebermann has more on the story.
