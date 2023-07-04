tel aviv vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how civilian killed suspect in Tel Aviv car ramming and stabbing attack
Several people were injured after the driver of a car rammed into pedestrians near a Tel Aviv shopping center and then got out of the vehicle to stab civilians, Israeli police said. A spokesperson described the car ramming as a "terror attack" and told CNN the driver was killed by an armed civilian. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, and said it was a response to Israel's ongoing military operation in Jenin. CNN's Hadas Gold reports.
02:41 - Source: CNN
World News 14 videos
tel aviv vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how civilian killed suspect in Tel Aviv car ramming and stabbing attack
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china flood rescue contd lon orig na
Video Ad Feedback
Heavy flooding traps couple on top of car
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jenin streets
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Israeli bulldozers tearing up streets in Jenin
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
split burnett zelensky
Video Ad Feedback
Zelensky calls Putin's reaction to Wagner rebellion 'weak'
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zelensky gop vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel reacts to Zelensky sounding the alarm about some Republicans
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mayor marries crocodile cprog lon orig na 2
Video Ad Feedback
'She is the queen': Town celebrates wedding between mayor and crocodile
05:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fareed vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Losing the 21st century': Fareed examines the state of Russian society
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Protesters clash with police, following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, June 30, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Video Ad Feedback
Numbers tell the story of how big the protests in France have become
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kabul Helicopter SCREENGRAB for Video
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows helicopters over Kabul as US Embassy evacuated during 2021 withdrawal
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab france protest 3rd night clash
Video Ad Feedback
Confrontation flares up between police and protesters in France
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail crowds nanterre protests
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows enormous crowds in France over teenager's killing
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
uganda anti lgbtq law madowo
Video Ad Feedback
LGBTQ+ man describes why life in Uganda is 'hell'
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shein Influencer Trip
Video Ad Feedback
'I made a mistake.' Influencer terminates Shein contract after sponsored trip
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
octopus nursery costa rica
Video Ad Feedback
See what a rare deep-sea octopus nursery looks like
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN