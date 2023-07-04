Video Ad Feedback
Hear how civilian killed suspect in Tel Aviv car ramming and stabbing attack
Several people were injured after the driver of a car rammed into pedestrians near a Tel Aviv shopping center and then got out of the vehicle to stab civilians, Israeli police said. A spokesperson described the car ramming as a "terror attack" and told CNN the driver was killed by an armed civilian. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, and said it was a response to Israel's ongoing military operation in Jenin. CNN's Hadas Gold reports.
World News
