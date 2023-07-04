Video Ad Feedback
Violence eases as French mayors appeal for end to riots
As calm returns to the streets of Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron meets with mayors of cities affected by violence. Sophie Pedder, Paris Bureau Chief for The Economist, explains to Rosemary Church why it may be difficult to tackle the country's racial tensions.
05:59 - Source: CNN
