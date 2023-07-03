Video Ad Feedback
'She is the queen': Town celebrates wedding between mayor and crocodile
A small-town mayor in Mexico's Oaxaca state married the animal in a ceremony that dates back to pre-Hispanic times, according to Reuters.
