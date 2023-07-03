Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Israeli bulldozers tearing up streets in Jenin
Israeli forces launched what a military source said is its largest military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in more than 20 years, using drone airstrikes, hundreds of soldiers and bulldozers. CNN's Hadas Gold reports
02:22 - Source: CNN
