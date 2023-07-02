Video Ad Feedback
Doulas fighting maternal mortality in the U.S.
For decades, black maternal death rates have been on the rise in the United States. CNN's Amara Walker talks to doulas trying to reverse this grim trend.
04:09 - Source: WSFA, WFTV, CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
