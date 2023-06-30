Video Ad Feedback
Confrontation flares up between police and protesters in France
France's Foreign Minister says over six hundred people have been arrested overnight as violence continued to spread in cities across the country. Confrontations flared over the police shooting of 17-year-old teen in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.
00:44 - Source: CNN
