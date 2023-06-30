Bakhmut Field Hospital Wedeman vpx 2
CNN visits field hospital treating injured soldiers in Bakhmut
CNN's Ben Wedeman gets an inside look at a field hospital near the front lines of Bakhmut, Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine conflict 14 videos
Sergey Surovikin
Documents shared with CNN suggest top Russian general was a VIP member of Wagner
putin drawing npw dnt vpx
Putin's global strongman reputation at risk after insurrection
FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, the top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin reports to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during their meeting. Russia's military has announced that it is withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas. Shoigu agreed with his proposal to retreat and set up defenses on the eastern bank. President Vladimir Putin wasn't present when his top military officials announced on television that Russia was withdrawing from Kherson, a key city in southern Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
Kremlin says 'no comment' on whereabouts of missing general
ex us marine ebof vpx
See frontline video of ex-US Marine fighting in Ukraine
putin greets supporters 2
Putin greets supporters in rare surprise appearance
opposition leaders putin
Here's what happened to those who defied Putin in the past
erin burnett ukraine troops training 2 vpx
'We are ready': Follow a Ukrainian brigade as they train for frontline combat
Ukraine FM Dmytro Kuleba vpx
'Prigozhin is just the first one who dared': Ukrainian foreign minister on armed insurrection in Russia
Mark Hertling vpx
'Nesting doll of dysfunction': Analyst on state of Russian military
putin address
CNN reporter calls out 'lie' after Putin thanks Russian forces for stopping 'civil war'
PRIGOZHIN PUTIN SPLIT
Wagner will hand over weapons to Russian forces. CNN reporter explains why
ptuin speaks out vpx
Putin speaks out after Wagner revolt
russian soldiers surrender vpx
Video shows Russian soldiers surrender to Ukraine inside trenches
