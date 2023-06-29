FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, the top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin reports to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during their meeting. Russia's military has announced that it is withdrawing from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson and nearby areas. Shoigu agreed with his proposal to retreat and set up defenses on the eastern bank. President Vladimir Putin wasn't present when his top military officials announced on television that Russia was withdrawing from Kherson, a key city in southern Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
Kremlin says 'no comment' on whereabouts of missing general
General Sergey Surovikin, deputy commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, has not been seen after the Wagner rebellion. Surovikin has been rumored to be in league with Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. When asked about Surovikin's whereabouts the Kremlin responded "no comment."
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
ex us marine ebof vpx
See frontline video of ex-US Marine fighting in Ukraine
opposition leaders putin
Here's what happened to those who defied Putin in the past
erin burnett ukraine troops training 2 vpx
'We are ready': Follow a Ukrainian brigade as they train for frontline combat
Ukraine FM Dmytro Kuleba vpx
'Prigozhin is just the first one who dared': Ukrainian foreign minister on armed insurrection in Russia
Mark Hertling vpx
'Nesting doll of dysfunction': Analyst on state of Russian military
putin address
CNN reporter calls out 'lie' after Putin thanks Russian forces for stopping 'civil war'
PRIGOZHIN PUTIN SPLIT
Wagner will hand over weapons to Russian forces. CNN reporter explains why
ptuin speaks out vpx
Putin speaks out after Wagner revolt
russian soldiers surrender vpx
Video shows Russian soldiers surrender to Ukraine inside trenches
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, on April 8, 2023. On Friday, June 23, Prigozhin made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defense minister. The security services reacted immediately by calling for his arrest. (AP Photo/File)
Wagner boss releases new audio in wake of armed march on Moscow
bolton cnntm vpx
John Bolton advises not to 'underestimate' Putin
shvets putin split vpx
Former KGB officer says Putin's grip on power 'almost nonexistent'
Putin Yevgeny Prigozhin split
'Putin has been shaken': Ret. general on the effects of the Wagner insurrection
Members of Wagner group prepare to pull out from the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to their base in Rostov-on-Don late on June 24, 2023. Rebel mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who sent his fighters to topple the military leaders in Moscow will leave for Belarus and a criminal case against him will be dropped as part of a deal to avoid "bloodshed," the Kremlin said on June 24. (Photo by Roman ROMOKHOV / AFP) (Photo by ROMAN ROMOKHOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Wagner insurrection: What happened in Russia?
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Video shows Prigozhin leaving Russian military headquarters
