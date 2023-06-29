Video Ad Feedback
Documents shared with CNN suggest top Russian general was a VIP member of Wagner
CNN's Matthew Chance reports on documents shared exclusively with CNN that suggest that Russian Gen. Sergey Surovikin was a secret VIP member of the Wagner private military company.
02:19 - Source: CNN
CNN in Russia 8 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Documents shared with CNN suggest top Russian general was a VIP member of Wagner
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN goes to Red Square to gauge Russians' opinion on Putin after the rebellion
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show cheers for Wagner fighters in Russia
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Listen to Wagner chief vow revenge over deadly attack of his camp
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Russia is not Putin': 76-year-old Russian uses her art to speak out
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Russian priest says he's helped 'thousands' of Ukrainian refugees get to Europe
04:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Putin unveils imperialist mission: taking back land he says is Russia's
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN