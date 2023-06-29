Video Ad Feedback
WSJ: Yevgeny Prigozhin planned to capture Russian military defense leaders
According to The Wall Street Journal, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prighozhin had planned to capture Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Army General Valery Gerasimov when he launched a short-lived insurrection in Russia over the weekend. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports.
02:13 - Source: CNN
