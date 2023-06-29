Firefighters extinguish a fire at an office of French bank Credit Mutuel, burning following riots that broke out after a commemoration march for a teenage driver shot dead by a policeman, in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre on June 29, 2023. Violent protests broke out in France in the early hours of June 29, 2023, as anger grows over the police killing of a teenager, with security forces arresting 150 people in the chaos that saw balaclava-clad protesters burning cars and setting off fireworks. Nahel M., 17, was shot in the chest at point-blank range in Nanterre in the morning of June 27, 2023, in an incident that has reignited debate in France about police tactics long criticised by rights groups over the treatment of people in low-income suburbs, particularly ethnic minorities. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP) (Photo by ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI/AFP via Getty Images)
Fiery riots in France continue after teen killed by police
In France, people are rallying for a third day over the fatal police shooting of a teenager in Nanterre. CNN's Mellissa Bell has the latest.
World News
chile house flooding
House wobbles on cliff after flooded river destroys foundation
00:52
See frontline video of ex-US Marine fighting in Ukraine
00:57
paris teen demo vpx
Violence breaks out after video shows Paris traffic stop turning fatal
01:03
City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks to the media at the Miami Police Department about former President Donald Trump's appearance at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse on June 12, in Miami, Florida.
'What's a Uyghur?': GOP presidential candidate gets caught unaware by a human rights question
02:45
monkey haj pilgrims cprog lon orig cw
Pilgrimage interrupted by monkey trying to steal clothes
02:17
putin address
CNN reporter calls out 'lie' after Putin thanks Russian forces for stopping 'civil war'
03:41
macron gps vpx
Macron says a global agenda is 'impossible' without US-China cooperation
00:56
survivor migrant boat
Survivors point blame at Greek coast guard over migrant boat sinking
03:57
Orca makes contact with boat
Underwater footage captured an orca making contact with a boat. See what happened
02:53
yellow crested cockatoo hong kong hnk spc intl_00011905.png
'A symbol of hope': the endangered cockatoos thriving 2,000 miles from home
02:57
narendra modi white house presser
Reporter asks Modi about religious discrimination in India
01:23
Taiwan Drills Sciutto vpx 4
Taiwan's military is preparing in case China attacks. See how
02:39
