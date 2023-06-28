Video Ad Feedback
'Prigozhin is just the first one who dared': Ukrainian foreign minister on armed insurrection in Russia
In an exclusive interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba weighs in on the armed insurrection in Russia led by the head of the Wagner paramilitary group Yevgeny Prigozhin.
