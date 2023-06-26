monkey haj pilgrims cprog lon orig cw
Pilgrimage interrupted by monkey trying to steal clothes
Muslims visiting the Hira cave on Al-Nour mountain as part of the annual Haj pilgrimage to Mecca were disturbed by a thieving monkey stealing clothes.
00:55 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 15 videos
monkey haj pilgrims cprog lon orig cw
Pilgrimage interrupted by monkey trying to steal clothes
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Alligator Hilton Head Fisherman 1
Alligator charges toward fisherman on Hilton Head Island
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stone stir fry 1
Find out what ingredient makes this the world's 'hardest' dish
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
14 December 2020, Bavaria, M'nsing: A shooting star can be seen during the Geminids meteor stream in the starry sky above a tree. The Geminids are the strongest meteor stream of the year. Photo by: Matthias Balk/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Video: Meteor showers bring 'astronomy to us'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Orca makes contact with boat
Underwater footage captured an orca making contact with a boat. See what happened
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Furby 1998 Vault Screengrab 02
Remember Furby? Watch what it was like to buy the nostalgic toy in 1998
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Surfing Seal 2
Adorable baby seal hops on surfers' boards
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Price is Right contestant Henry dislocated his shoulder while celebrating a game win during this episode.
'Price is Right' celebration goes horribly wrong
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john mountain vegan ban
'Absolutely done with vegans': Celebrity chef defends restaurant's controversial move
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
goat affil pkg vpx
Dozens of goats made an escape. Doorcam catches what they did next
01:33
Now playing
- Source: WFAA
Fishing Contest Fail 1
Shark ruins $3.5 million payday for fishermen
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US singer Bebe Rexha arrives to attend the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on the sidelines of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, on May 25, 2023. (Photo by Stefano Rellandini / AFP) (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Bebe Rexha assaulted while on stage
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tiktok creator fakes death helicopter alt
Man fakes his death, arrives at funeral in helicopter. Hear why he did it
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
beyonce gender reveal 03
Beyoncé made this fan's dream come true after seeing their sign at a concert
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
philadelphia high school graduate diploma
See the dance that cost one teen her high school diploma at graduation
01:34
Now playing
- Source: WPVI