Videos show cheers for Wagner fighters in Russia
Some Russians cheered on Wagner fighters as the company's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin led an unprecedented challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's authority. CNN senior international correspondent Matthew Chance reports.
02:31 - Source: CNN
CNN in Russia 11 videos
