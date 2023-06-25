He brokered the deal to stop the Wagner insurrection. Who is Alexander Lukashenko?
Alexander Lukashenko has been President of Belarus since 1994. Called "Europe's last dictator," the long time ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin brokered a deal with Yevgeny Prigozhin to stop Prigozhin's Wagner group from marching on Moscow. CNN's Salma Abdelaziz has the report.
