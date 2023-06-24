Wolf Blitzer remembers covering a KGB coup in the 90s
CNN's Wolf Blitzer says the current developments in Russia and the Wagner group reminds him of a KGB coup he covered in 1991 before the fall of the Soviet Union.
02:14 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Wolf Blitzer remembers covering a KGB coup in the 90s
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-Russian FM: Conflict with Wagner group a 'deadly fight, but also reality show'
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear audio clip of Wagner boss claiming to turn forces around
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch helicopter narrowly avoid fire over Russian city
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian President Vladimir Putin issues blunt warning
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to Wagner chief vow revenge over deadly attack of his camp
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin and Prigozhin allowed 'this strategic lunacy': Retired general on situation in Russia
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows key Russian supply bridge knocked out by missile
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Explosive book reveals Putin's plan to assassinate CIA informant
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive: CNN goes aboard Ukraine's Navy patrol boats
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian pilots say this would be a game-changer in the fight against Russia
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia appears to be using new tactic. See video of what they're doing
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is the message Putin is trying to send, says Russia expert
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin says he's delivered nukes to Ukraine's neighbor. Hear what ex-CIA operative thinks
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
See infantry fighting vehicle Ukrainian forces managed to capture from Russians
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows Ukrainian soldiers firing at holed up Russian fighters
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN