roadblock moscow wagner
Wagner chief claiming to turn forces around
Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed he was turning his forces around from a march toward Moscow. The announcement comes as the Belarusian government claimed President Alexander Lukashenko had reached a deal with the Wagner boss to halt the march of his forces on Moscow.
02:12 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
roadblock moscow wagner
Wagner chief claiming to turn forces around
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin speak 0624
Russian President Vladimir Putin issues blunt warning
03:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wagner camp vpx chance
Listen to Wagner chief vow revenge over deadly attack of his camp
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin prigozhin SPLIT
Putin and Prigozhin allowed 'this strategic lunacy': Retired general on situation in Russia
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab russia state media chonhar bridge
Video shows key Russian supply bridge knocked out by missile
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Calder Walton Spies
Explosive book reveals Putin's plan to assassinate CIA informant
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine navy
Exclusive: CNN goes aboard Ukraine's Navy patrol boats
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pleitgen pilots
Ukrainian pilots say this would be a game-changer in the fight against Russia
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drone shot tank explosion
Russia appears to be using new tactic. See video of what they're doing
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a statement following talks with Algeria's President at the Kremlin in Moscow on June 15, 2023. (Photo by Mikhail Metzel / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
This is the message Putin is trying to send, says Russia expert
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin
Putin says he's delivered nukes to Ukraine's neighbor. Hear what ex-CIA operative thinks
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine captured tank pleitgen vpx
See infantry fighting vehicle Ukrainian forces managed to capture from Russians
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
holed up russian soldiers
Video shows Ukrainian soldiers firing at holed up Russian fighters
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wagner explainer lon orig na 3
How Wagner's withdrawal from Bakhmut could affect the war in Ukraine
02:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian Ministry of Defense image
Video allegedly shows Russian chopper destroying Ukrainian reconnaissance vehicles
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab ukrainian soldier raise flag
Ukrainian soldier raises flag in newly liberated village
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Daria Koltsova Ukrainian children sculptures
Woman crafts over 400 clay heads to demonstrate a disturbing statistic
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN