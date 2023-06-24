Wagner chief claiming to turn forces around
Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed he was turning his forces around from a march toward Moscow. The announcement comes as the Belarusian government claimed President Alexander Lukashenko had reached a deal with the Wagner boss to halt the march of his forces on Moscow.
02:12 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 17 videos
Wagner chief claiming to turn forces around
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian President Vladimir Putin issues blunt warning
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to Wagner chief vow revenge over deadly attack of his camp
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin and Prigozhin allowed 'this strategic lunacy': Retired general on situation in Russia
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows key Russian supply bridge knocked out by missile
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Explosive book reveals Putin's plan to assassinate CIA informant
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive: CNN goes aboard Ukraine's Navy patrol boats
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian pilots say this would be a game-changer in the fight against Russia
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia appears to be using new tactic. See video of what they're doing
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is the message Putin is trying to send, says Russia expert
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin says he's delivered nukes to Ukraine's neighbor. Hear what ex-CIA operative thinks
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
See infantry fighting vehicle Ukrainian forces managed to capture from Russians
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows Ukrainian soldiers firing at holed up Russian fighters
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Wagner's withdrawal from Bakhmut could affect the war in Ukraine
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video allegedly shows Russian chopper destroying Ukrainian reconnaissance vehicles
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian soldier raises flag in newly liberated village
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman crafts over 400 clay heads to demonstrate a disturbing statistic
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN