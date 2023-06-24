Retired colonel on how Ukraine could seize on the chaos in Russia
CNN military analyst and retired Col. Cedric Leighton suggests what Ukraine could do to take advantage of the chaos following Russia accusing Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin of urging "armed rebellion."
00:48 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 18 videos
Retired colonel on how Ukraine could seize on the chaos in Russia
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Listen to Wagner chief vow revenge over deadly attack of his camp
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin and Prigozhin allowed 'this strategic lunacy': Retired general on situation in Russia
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows key Russian supply bridge knocked out by missile
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Explosive book reveals Putin's plan to assassinate CIA informant
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Exclusive: CNN goes aboard Ukraine's Navy patrol boats
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian pilots say this would be a game-changer in the fight against Russia
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia appears to be using new tactic. See video of what they're doing
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is the message Putin is trying to send, says Russia expert
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin says he's delivered nukes to Ukraine's neighbor. Hear what ex-CIA operative thinks
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
See infantry fighting vehicle Ukrainian forces managed to capture from Russians
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows Ukrainian soldiers firing at holed up Russian fighters
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Wagner's withdrawal from Bakhmut could affect the war in Ukraine
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video allegedly shows Russian chopper destroying Ukrainian reconnaissance vehicles
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian soldier raises flag in newly liberated village
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN