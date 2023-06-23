Putin and Prigozhin allowed 'this strategic lunacy': Retired general on situation in Russia
CNN military analyst Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks (Ret.) speaks to CNN's Erin Burnett about the latest developments in Russia. Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is saying he's entering a Russian city, while armored vehicles are on the streets of Moscow and Russian state TV is warning not to believe what Prigozhin says.
02:37 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Putin and Prigozhin allowed 'this strategic lunacy': Retired general on situation in Russia
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Survivors point blame at Greek coast guard over migrant boat sinking
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Underwater footage captured an orca making contact with a boat. See what happened
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
'100 percent preventable': Deep sea expert on Titan submersible design
03:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter asks Modi about religious discrimination in India
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Taiwan's military is preparing in case China attacks. See how
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Explosive book reveals Putin's plan to assassinate CIA informant
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows aftermath of massive blast in Paris
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Cars still hot from flames': Reporter on scene of latest round of violence in West Bank
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Indigenous survivors talk about abuse they experienced in schools run by Catholic Church
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Climate change reveals church in Mexico
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Israeli military raid West Bank city. Video shows scene on the ground
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Ignored by the world': CNN correspondent reports from refugee transit camp
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
New video shows Tory staff party during pandemic lockdown
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hundreds of bodies found in forest linked to starvation cult
05:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what was discussed during Blinken's visit so far
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN