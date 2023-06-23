Underwater footage captured an orca making contact with a boat. See what happened
A boat competing in The Ocean Race off the coast of Gibraltar had a close encounter with an orca as it made repeated contact with its rudder.
00:56 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 17 videos
Underwater footage captured an orca making contact with a boat. See what happened
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Adorable baby seal hops on surfers' boards
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Price is Right' celebration goes horribly wrong
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Absolutely done with vegans': Celebrity chef defends restaurant's controversial move
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dozens of goats made an escape. Doorcam catches what they did next
01:33
Now playing- Source: WFAA
Shark ruins $3.5 million payday for fishermen
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bebe Rexha assaulted while on stage
00:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Man fakes his death, arrives at funeral in helicopter. Hear why he did it
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Beyoncé made this fan's dream come true after seeing their sign at a concert
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the dance that cost one teen her high school diploma at graduation
01:34
Now playing- Source: WPVI
Congressman disses referees by offering his glass eye
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Bear climbs second-story window, then gets stuck dangling from it
00:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch moment Kourtney Kardashian Barker announces to the world that she's pregnant
00:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch this driver flip her car during a driving test
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
A dog fell 300 feet off a cliff. See what happened next
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
$200 'Jeopardy!' clue stumps guests, stuns viewers
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Arnold Schwarzenegger says going to the gym is all about 'survival'
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN