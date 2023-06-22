exp India Modi Biden State Visit China 062202ASEG3 CNNI World_00002001.png
Indian Prime Minister Modi in Washington for State Visit
CNN's Ivan Watson reports on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Washington amid tensions between the U.S. and China.
05:37 - Source: CNN
