hadas gold
'Cars still hot from flames': Reporter on scene of latest round of violence in West Bank
Dozens of Palestinian villagers were attacked and multiple cars were torched by Israeli settlers overnight in the wake of the killing of four settlers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, a Palestinian official told CNN. CNN's Hadas Gold reports from the scene where some of the violence took place.
02:39 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
hadas gold
'Cars still hot from flames': Reporter on scene of latest round of violence in West Bank
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
survivor newton pkg vpx1
Indigenous survivors talk about abuse they experienced in schools run by Catholic Church
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
One of the individuals on the missing sub to the Titanic posted photos of it on Sunday before its launch. The photos were posted on a dive participant's business Instagram page. They show the sub sitting in a cradle-like flotation device in the Atlantic Ocean.
See last images of submersible crew before descent to Titanic wreckage
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mexico Roman Catholic Church Ruins
Climate change reveals church in Mexico
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Smoke is seen rising into the air during an Israeli raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank June 19, 2023.
Israeli military raid West Bank city. Video shows scene on the ground
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screegrab nima lok renk
'Ignored by the world': CNN correspondent reports from refugee transit camp
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab party gate video
New video shows Tory staff party during pandemic lockdown
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kenya starvation cult mckenzie
Hundreds of bodies found in forest linked to starvation cult
05:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Bejing, China, June 18, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
Hear what was discussed during Blinken's visit so far
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
scene of uganda school attack 061723
'Friday night massacre': ISIS-linked rebel group attacks school in Uganda
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
royal family buckingham palace 061723
Watch the flypast over Buckingham Palace for King Charles III's birthday
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bill nye saturn
Bill Nye breaks down 'extraordinary discovery' found on moon of Saturn
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbanil nima sudan wagner investigation 1
Video exposes rape allegedly carried out by Wagner-backed militia in Sudan
04:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ecuador woman in coffin
Woman presumed dead shocks family when she's found alive at her own wake
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
british soldier thumb 1
Video shows the moment after multiple British soldiers collapsed due to extreme heat
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail berlusconi singing
Watch some of Berlusconi's iconic moments
04:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN