'Cars still hot from flames': Reporter on scene of latest round of violence in West Bank
Dozens of Palestinian villagers were attacked and multiple cars were torched by Israeli settlers overnight in the wake of the killing of four settlers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, a Palestinian official told CNN. CNN's Hadas Gold reports from the scene where some of the violence took place.
