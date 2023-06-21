Roman Trokhymets EBOF vpx 2
Ukrainian sniper shares new video of injured fighter 'torn apart by an explosion'
Erin Burnett Out Front
CNN's Erin Burnett shares a personal video from Ukrainian sniper, Roman Trokhymets, of forces rushing a soldier to safety after he was wounded while liberating territory.
01:00 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
pleitgen pilots
Ukrainian pilots say this would be a game-changer in the fight against Russia
02:48
Drone shot tank explosion
Russia appears to be using new tactic. See video of what they're doing
01:57
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a statement following talks with Algeria's President at the Kremlin in Moscow on June 15, 2023. (Photo by Mikhail Metzel / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
This is the message Putin is trying to send, says Russia expert
01:47
Putin
Putin says he's delivered nukes to Ukraine's neighbor. Hear what ex-CIA operative thinks
01:38
ukraine captured tank pleitgen vpx
See infantry fighting vehicle Ukrainian forces managed to capture from Russians
02:03
holed up russian soldiers
Video shows Ukrainian soldiers firing at holed up Russian fighters
02:25
wagner explainer lon orig na 3
How Wagner's withdrawal from Bakhmut could affect the war in Ukraine
02:49
Russian Ministry of Defense image
Video allegedly shows Russian chopper destroying Ukrainian reconnaissance vehicles
02:27
screengrab ukrainian soldier raise flag
Ukrainian soldier raises flag in newly liberated village
01:25
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Daria Koltsova Ukrainian children sculptures
Woman crafts over 400 clay heads to demonstrate a disturbing statistic
02:25
travis leake in moscow police custody
US citizen Travis Leake detained in Russia
01:53
destroyed military equipment ukraine
Video shows collection of Western donated equipment destroyed by Russia
02:20
Ukraine Pleitgen pkg
See Russia's aerial footage allegedly showing their forces targeting Ukrainian formations
02:25
wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin
Wagner chief makes prediction if Putin's army loses territory to Ukraine
00:54
ukraine dam collapse lon orig na
See house float down river after collapse of critical Ukrainian dam
00:54
