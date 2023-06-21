Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Exclusive: CNN goes aboard Ukraine's Navy patrol boats
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian pilots say this would be a game-changer in the fight against Russia
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia appears to be using new tactic. See video of what they're doing
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is the message Putin is trying to send, says Russia expert
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin says he's delivered nukes to Ukraine's neighbor. Hear what ex-CIA operative thinks
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
See infantry fighting vehicle Ukrainian forces managed to capture from Russians
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows Ukrainian soldiers firing at holed up Russian fighters
How Wagner's withdrawal from Bakhmut could affect the war in Ukraine
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video allegedly shows Russian chopper destroying Ukrainian reconnaissance vehicles
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian soldier raises flag in newly liberated village
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman crafts over 400 clay heads to demonstrate a disturbing statistic
US citizen Travis Leake detained in Russia
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows collection of Western donated equipment destroyed by Russia
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Russia's aerial footage allegedly showing their forces targeting Ukrainian formations
Wagner chief makes prediction if Putin's army loses territory to Ukraine
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
See house float down river after collapse of critical Ukrainian dam
00:54
Now playing- Source: CNN